Mary A. Sherman, age 95, of Star Lake, NY passed away on February 23rd at the Highland Nursing Home in Massena, NY. Friends may call at Knapps Station Community Church on Thursday, February 27th from 10 am untill noon. Her funeral service will be at the church at noon with Pastor Lee Sweeney celebrant. Burial will take place in the spring at the Fairview Cemetery in Parishville, NY. Arrangements are with the Garner Funeral Service. A full obituary will follow soon.
