Mary Agnes Chapin, Watertown passed away Friday, December 13th in the emergency room of Samaritan Medical Center. She was 80 years old.
Born in Edwards, New York on April 1, 1939, Mary was the daughter to Glenn and Vera Noble Davis. Mary worked for over 28 as a Health System Specialist for USA Medical Command, Fort Drum, retiring, January 2010.
She is survived by her son, William Chapin, Watertown; 2 nieces, Sally Murphy, Watertown; Nancy Scully, Watertown and a large extended family. Besides her parents Mary was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Davis and Jean Augustus.
Mary enjoyed painting and spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly.
Per her wishes there will be no services, a private burial will be held at the convenience of her family.
Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com
