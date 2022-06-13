A funeral Mass for Mary Agnes Wood, age 90, of Leesburg, FL, formerly of Heuvelton, NY, will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 10:00AM at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, NY, with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating, immediately following funeral services at Hillcrest Cemetery, Heuvelton, NY. Mrs. Wood passed away on December 3, 2021 in Leesburg, FL. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Mary Agnes Wood
December 3, 2021
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.