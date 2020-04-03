HAMMOND, NY – Mary Aline Constance Decker, 99, County Route 1, passed away early Thursday morning.
She was born August 30, 1920 in Winchester, Ontario, Canada, daughter of Alfred and Eliza Marion Amyot. She was educated in Hammond Schools. She married Robert Decker on May16, 1945 at St. Patrick’s Church, Rossie. The couple owned and operated a dairy farm on County Route 1, for many years. The home is still owned by her sons to this day. Mr. Decker passed away on April 28, 2018.
Aline worked for both Pine Tree Point and Cavallario’s Steak House, in Alexandria Bay.
She is survived by five sons, George (Susan) Decker, West Gardner, ME, Fr. Douglas Decker, Tupper Lake, NY, Fr. Robert Decker, Adams, NY, Lyndon (Judy) Decker, Tully, NY, Steven (Angela) Decker, Adams, NY , a daughter, Sally (Frederick)Paddock, Hammond, NY, two sisters, Juliette Furguson, Redwood, NY and Constance Panunzio, Hammond, NY, five grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by brothers, Albert, George, Louis, Rosaire, Alexander and Paul Amyot and sisters, Fredeline Amyot, Minnie Sargent, Jeanette Beaudin and Clara Leckinger.
A private mass of Christian burial will be said at St. Peter’s Church in Hammond. Burial will be at Fineview Cemetery, Hammond. Memorial donations may be made to St. Peter’s Church or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at cff.org.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
