Mary Ann Kraeger

Mary Ann Pogozelski Kraeger, 92, a lifelong resident of Lewis County, died on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Jefferson County Hospice Residence in Watertown, N.Y.
Mary was born February 2nd, 1929, in Houseville, N.Y., the daughter of Anthony and Anna Jersynska Pogozelski. As a child, the family purchased and moved to a dairy farm in Turin, N.Y.
On September 25, 1948 she was married to Bernard Joseph Kraeger, at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Houseville, N.Y. and the couple purchased the Pogozelski family dairy farm. Her husband died December 12, 2004. In 2009, she moved to Brookside Senior Living Community in Lowville, N.Y.
In addition to working with her husband on the farm, Mary worked seasonally at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin. During her tenure at Snow Ridge, she worked at the Wax House serving hot meals to hungry skiers, while making many dear long-term friends.
Mary is survived by her children, Trudy (Douglas) Bantle, Mendon, NY, Philip (Judy) Kraeger, Lititz, PA, Paul (Eileen) Kraeger, Lewes DE, Laure Canopy, and her partner Mike Moody, Pekin IL and a daughter-in-law, Cindi Kraeger, Port Leyden, NY and a son-in-law, Larry Lyndaker, Croghan, NY. Her son, Peter Kraeger died November 2, 1989. In addition to her children, she is survived by 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and son, Mary was predeceased by 9 siblings.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Lynn Pisaniello and the staff of Hospice of Jefferson County for their great care of our mom.
Because of Covid, there will be no calling hours and a funeral mass for the Immediate family is being scheduled. Interment in the spring will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Constableville. Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 and Brookside Senior Living Community, 5701 Brookside Circle, Lowville, NY 13367. Her arrangements are in care of Trainor Funeral Home, Inc. Boonville. For an on-line message of sympathy, please go to www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
