POTSDAM – Mary Ann Oakes, 76, passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at her home due to health reasons.
Mary Ann is survived by her sons, John Sokolowski and his partner, Serena Byerly of Soldotna, AK and Ronald and Alice Sokolowski of Hermon, NY; her daughter, Gabrielle Oakes and partner, Stephan Raymond of Cornwall, Ontario; her granddaughter, Macy Drake of Northfield, VT; adopted granddaughters, Theresa Lynn and Laura Lee Benedict of Cornwall Island; and her goddaughter, Lois “Tootsie” Boots of Akwesasne, NY.
Mary Ann is also survived by her sister, Victoria and Jack Glasier of Cocoa, Florida; brothers, Carl and Patricia Tashjian of Syracuse, NY; Michael and Sue Tashjian of Syracuse; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gabriel Oakes in 1992.
Mary Ann graduated at Blodgett Vocational High School and worked as a waitress, tax preparer, and retail clerk throughout her life. She and her late husband, Gabriel, owned and operated A Ceramic Shop, A Bar, G and G Tobacco Store and opened the First Ice Cream Shop on the Akwesasne Reservation. Mary Ann eventually sold her business and moved to Lawrence Ave Apartments in Potsdam where she became a volunteer driver until 2019. Mary Ann and her family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Jhaveri for all he did to take care of her for over 20 years.
At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to a local humane society.
