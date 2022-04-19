Mary Ann Ritz, 96 of Morganton, NC, formerly of Carthage and Cleveland, NY, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 7th. Born on September 29th, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Louise and August Sienkiewycz of Massena, NY. She is predeceased by her late husband Francis Edward Ritz, her son Gregory Francis Ritz and a daughter, Brenda Ritz.
Mary is survived by her children; Donna Coleman, Denise Ritz, and Scott Ritz, sons in law, Michael Coleman and Robert Leming and daughter in law Analisa Ritz.
Mary was blessed with eight grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren. Mary’s life was a beautiful long adventure rich with love and so many stories, and she will live on in our hearts forever.
The graveside memorial service will be, May 2nd at 1:30pm, at Saint James Catholic Church cemetery in Carthage NY followed by a celebration of Mary’s life at the Vanderkamp’s, Frank Soule Lodge in Cleveland, NY on May 2nd - 3rd.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
