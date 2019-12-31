Mary Ann Shannon, 76, of Myrtle Beach, SC and loving wife of Walt A. Shannon, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Embrace Hospice House in Myrtle Beach, SC surrounded by her loving family.
A memorial mass will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church in Garden City, SC. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church columbarium.
www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Murrells Inlet, SC (843.651.1440) is assisting the family.
