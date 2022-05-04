Mary Ann (Swinyer) Adams

Mary was born in Vermontville, New York in the home of her Father and Mother, Everett & Bertha (Donnelly) Swinyer.
Mary married her husband, Dale Gene Adams, on November 3, 1958 in Canton, New York. Dale passed away on October 26, 2021. They had six children (in birth order) Dale E Adams, Debra A Adams (deceased) (sp. Fred White), Ann M Chapman (sp. George), Donald L Adams (sp. Taleste), Sue L Adams, Scott A Adams (sp. April Payne), Jonathan W Adams (sp. Amber), Crystal E Newtown (sp. Jason).
Mary & Dale also had eleven grandchildren – Marya, Taylor, Alexis, Dylan, Brandon, Levi, Caleb, Dakota, Breanna, Cameron & Julian.
Mary is survived by her sister Barbara and predeceased in death by her brothers and sisters Elizabeth, Harold, Everett, Joseph, Ethel, Glenn, Morton, Irene, Bernadette, Truman, & Francis, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Mary was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in July of 1974 and enjoyed activities at the Kingdom Hall and annual conventions, her personal study of the Bible, helping others to come to an understanding of the Bible’s message of hope, and the long-time friends she made in the congregation.
Mary enjoyed getting together with her brothers & sisters at various family reunions and visiting them at their homes. She also enjoyed riding in the family car with her family and singing country music songs. She tried her hand in sewing, knitting, and gardening and was known for her baking and morning pancakes. In later years, she enjoyed when her children came to visit and interacting with her grandchildren. She especially like being taken out for meals and rides in the car.
Mary will be remembered for her vast collection of photographs, her laugh at every joke, her love of travel and her listening ear.
A memorial service will be held for Dale and Mary Adams via Zoom. After the service there will be time to share your reminiscences of Dale & Mary. For the link to the Zoom service, please email Dale Adams Jr at adam1959@comcast.net.
