LOWVILLE/CASTORLAND – Mary B. Gordon., 87, formerly of Lowville, Castorland and most recently, Meadowbrook Terrace, Carthage, passed away early Sunday morning, October 20, 2019 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Mr. Ronald Pominville officiating. Calling hours will be held at the funeral home from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the West Lowville Rural Cemetery. A luncheon at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church fellowship hall will immediately follow the burial, all are welcome. Flowers are gratefully declined, please consider a contribution to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, PO Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Taking Care of Our Own, PO Box 155, Lyons Falls, NY 13368.
Mary is survived by her children, Ronald Gordon, Jr. of Greenville, SC; Bethany Montague of Syracuse; Stephen and Kristin Gordon of Bergen; Timothy and Lisa Gordon of Brockport; Mark Gordon of Watertown; Andrew and Mary Ellen Gordon of Waterbury Center, VT; Cynthia and Duane Brouty of Lowville; two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Joan and George Covel of Saratoga Springs, Bernice and Dean Johnson of Lowville; thirteen grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Ronald F. Gordon Sr. who died on July 28, 2014; a son, Gregory David Gordon, who died shortly after birth; a son-in-law, James Montague; a great-grandson, Shane K. Tremper; and a sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and John Van Nest.
Mary was born on September 12, 1932 in Lowville, NY, daughter of the late Stanley and Kathryn Zelazowski Borowiec. She graduated from Lowville Academy and worked for Mrs. Stoddard at her bakery, before her marriage. On June 17, 1951, she married Ronald F. Gordon at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Lowville, with Rev. John A. Cotter officiating. She raised her family and in 1973, she went to work for John’s Grill in West Lowville as a waitress for ten years, and then working for American Greetings as a merchandiser for 9 years, retiring in 1991.
Mary was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, and was also a member of Daughters of Isabella at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. She was a past 4-H Leader of the West Lowvilliers 4-H Club.
Mary enjoyed crocheting, especially making snowflakes for family and friends. She liked reading, embroidery, jig saw puzzles and spending time with family.
Mary also enjoyed going for very long walks and hiking with her children, years ago. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
