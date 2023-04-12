Mary Barbara (Rundell) Sweeney, age 92, passed asway peacefully at her home in Hartman, Arkansas on April 9, 2023. She was born in Black River, New York on January 24, 1931. Mary was raised on the family dairy farm in Black River, New York, and graduated from Black River High School. After high school she worked as a histologist at Mercy Hospital in Watertown, New York; graduated from Potsdam State College; and taught 2nd grade in both Black River and Felts Mills schools in New York, until her retirement.
Mary and her husband, James, moved to Hartman, Arkansas, in 1998, living next door to her daughter and son-in-law. A lifelong Methodist and Democrat, Mary was active in the Clarksville Mustard Seed thrift store and the Coal Hill EH for many years. She had a passion for gardening and was always eager to start a new growing season. She loved her many pets over the years. Growing up during the Great Depression and WWII shaped the way she lived her life, always living within her means and remaining frugal.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Ford and Rosa (Wenk) Rundell, her husband James, her sister Marian Rodgers, and one nephew. She is survived by her daughter, Marian Gerrard of Calcium, New York; daughter Rosalie (Royce) Colley of Hartman, Arkansas; grandsons Jerry and Joseph Gerrard of Calcium, New York, and PFC Patrick Gerrard of Fort Bragg, North Carolina; grandson Anthony Turturro and great-grandsons Aiden and Asher Turturro all of Jonesboro, Arkansas; a nephew Ricardo Rodgers of Watertown, New York; and numerous cousins.
There will be no funeral services at Mary’s request. Donations in her memory may be made to a charity of your choice.
