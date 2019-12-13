WATERTOWN - Mary Bellinger, 96, of Lynde Street, passed away on Monday December 9th, 2019. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown.
Mary was born October 15th, 1923 to the late Frederick and Maude (Haggerman) Loomis. After attending local schools Mary married Allen Bellinger who passed away in 1975.
Mary enjoyed taking bingo trips to the casino, and spending time with family, especially her two special girls.
Mary is survived by her children: Allan Loomis, Central Square; Roger (Mary) Bellinger, MN; Lucy (John) Angus, Dexter; Allan “Abe” Bellinger, Watertown; and Linda Cantwell, Clayton. She is also survived by her 18 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, many great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, along with her friend Faith Getman.
Mary is predeceased by her parents, her husband, a son Robert Bellinger, daughter-in-laws: Justina and Linda Bellinger, son-in-law James Cantwell, Grandson Paul Angus, and Great-Great grandson Landon Richardson. She is also predeceased by several siblings.
There will be calling hours at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St. Watertown, NY on Friday December 13th, 2019 from 2pm-4pm with a service to follow.
Online condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.
