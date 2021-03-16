Mary Boice

Mary Kathryn Boice, beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away on March 12, 2021 in her daughter’s care.
Mary was born in Oelwein, Iowa, in 1936 to William John Barck and Ruth Josephine Barck. Mary was the youngest of five children. She had two brothers, Donald and Dale, and two sisters, Eleanor and Elizabeth. Mary was a happy surprise, and that unexpected joy permeated her spirit all her life.
As a child, Mary was known for her imagination and kindness. As a mother and grandmother, she encouraged creativity in every endeavor. She introduced the children in her life to the symphony, plays, literature, sewing, tea parties, and made every trek through nature an uplifting adventure. Her patience was unwavering as she sat young children on stacks of books in front of a sewing machine, guided their hands through rolling out pie dough, and joined them in making art projects out of finger paints and glitter. As children grew, she exhibited bravery and unshakable calm when she taught each of her children, grandchildren and even one daughter-in-law how to drive, never raising her voice, even through public square (there are some stories!). Her infectious laughter was a part of every endeavor; she taught everyone around her to look for the humor in life and to see light even in the darkest hour.
Mary loved reading, gardening, oil painting, taking walks through the Thompson Park Zoo and Conservancy, attending the Syracuse Symphony, visiting the Flower Memorial Library, and taking trips to quilt shows and antique auctions. She loved her time in the Adirondacks, and found great joy in wildlife and nature all around her.
Mary’s light among us will be missed greatly. She is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Mary Anna McCurdy, son-in-law William Blake McCurdy, daughter-in-law, Cathy Boice, grandson, Christian Boice, granddaughter, Meghan Mary Sullivan, grandson, Jacob Sullivan and his wife Charlotte Sullivan, two great grandchildren, Parker Sullivan and Claire Sullivan, and ex-husband, Robert Boice. She is predeceased by her mother, father, all four siblings, and her son, Randell Edward Boice.
As she left her daughter’s arms, her son’s were waiting for her.
A memorial will be held at a later date, when it is a bit safer for all to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name would be appreciated to: Grace Hospice 2725 Airview Blvd Suite 101 Portage, MI 49002-1804. Mary, her daughter, Kathryn, and son- in-law, Bill, were greatly supported by Grace Hospice for over two years.
Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
