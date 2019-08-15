Mary Bond passed Tuesday August 13, 2019 at the age of 95.
Predeceased by her husband, Edward Bond; parents Albert & Alice Zecher
Survived by her children Jerry (Lucile) Bond & Valerie Grey; grandchildren Michael Bond, & Victoria (Scott) Dymock; great grandchildren, Gwendolyn Dymock & Tyler Dymock.
Burial will take place Wednesday August 21, 12pm at Fairview Cemetery, 505 Alexandria Street, Carthage NY
In lieu of flowers please donate to charity of your choice.
