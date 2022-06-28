A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Burns Steiner, born in Watertown in 1930, will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop Street. Interment at Glenwood Cemetery will follow. Mary passed away in September 2021, in California, where she had resided for 74 years, after she and her twin sister left Watertown as 17-yr-old graduates of Immaculate Heart Academy, to attend UCLA.Mary was very proud of her deep roots in the North Country. Her grandfather, Patrick Burns, came to Watertown in 1847 from County Sligo in Ireland, and became a prominent contractor. His sons, including Mary’s father, Joseph P Burns, continued the business as Burns Brothers and Haley, Inc. The firm attained a wide reputation, having constructed numerous roads, power plants, dams, paper mills, churches, and schools throughout northern New York. Mary’s interests were many and varied. She held a degree in Spanish, with a minor in Latin; she was a voracious reader, an avid Scrabble player, and a trivia buff. In the 1950’s, she was a pioneer in the campaign against violence in children’s TV programming. Music was a lifelong passion; she played piano from a young age and later the Irish harp. With her lovely singing voice and her devotion to her Catholic faith, she was a member of many choirs over the years. Mary loved to travel, but she was a homebody as well; an accomplished cook and baker, always eager to contribute a delicious dish or dessert to family gatherings. Her exquisite knitting produced countless beautiful pieces, including her own wedding dress. Everyone lucky enough to have known her will miss her sense of humor, her encyclopedic knowledge, her entertaining accounts of family history, and her love of her Irish heritage. Mary is survived by her three children, Jody (Ed Kepple), John, and Timothy (Mariko); her grandchildren, Sean Kepple (Nancy), Megan Kepple, Anthony, Amelie, and Aaro Steiner; her great grandchildren, Linnea Tuazon and Bodhi Kepple, as well as scores of dear nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her six siblings, and her husband of 36 years, John H Steiner.
Mary Burns Steiner
September 2021
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.