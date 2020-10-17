COLTON-- Due to the restrictions and concerns surrounding COVID-19, a Mass of Christian Burial for 86 year old Mary C. Fayette, a resident of 3 Arbuckle Lane, Colton, will be held in the springtime at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Stephen Rocker presiding. Burial will be held in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton. Mrs. Fayette passed away peacefully on Friday afternoon, October 9, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Mary is survived by her six children: Michael Fayette (Suzanne), Alexandria Bay, NY; Marcia Bradley, Sun City, AZ; Marilyn Fayette, Colton, NY; Marylou Lynch, Saratoga Springs, NY; Martin Fayette (April), Savannah, GA; and Marlene Fayette Cowgill (James), Miami, FL; her nine grandchildren (Michelle, Adrienne, Danielle, Jessica, Nicholas, Caitlin, Emily, James Thomas (JT) and Ashlyn and eight great-grandchildren ( Sarah, Anna, Grace, Porter, Austin, Lily, Mackenize and Evalynn); a brother James C. Collins, Cheyenne, WY; and two sisters, Jane Vantine and Patricia Collins, both of Massena, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews. Mary was pre-deceased by David, her husband of fifty-seven years, and a brother, Neil Collins.
Born in Massena, NY on November 20, 1933 to the late James F. and Irene O’Neil Collins, Mary graduated from Massena High School and Laboratory Technician School. Upon completion of her schooling, Mary worked for St. Lawrence County as a Laboratory Technician at Potsdam and Massena hospitals for many years. Mary and David raised their family in Massena and eventually made their beloved summer home on Arbuckle Pond in Colton their permanent residence after David’s retirement from the Massena GM Plant. For twenty years they spent winters at their home in Fort Myers, FL.
Mary was a communicant of St. Patrick’s Church in Colton and served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, DOVS (Diocese of Ogdensburg Vocational Society) and Friends of Colton Library. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed traveling, gardening, exercise classes and volunteering for many, many activities both in New York and Florida. Mary enjoyed a wide circle of friends. Memorial donations in Mary’s memory may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley or to a Hospice near you. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary C. Fayette.
