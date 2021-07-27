COLTON—A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary C. Fayette, 86, a resident of 3 Arbuckle Lane, Colton, will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Mary passed away on October 9, 2020 at her home with family at her side. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary C. Fayette.
Mary C. Fayette
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.