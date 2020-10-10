Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.