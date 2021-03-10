Mary Caroline Kelley (McCarthy), 73, of Lake Placid, NY passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, February 26, 2021. Mary was born in Auburn, NY to Robert and Kathleen McCarthy on September 7, 1947. She grew up in Watertown, NY but moved to the Adirondacks to pursue a career in teaching, a true passion of hers. She taught at Lake Placid Elementary School for 37 years where she was beloved by all and known as everyone’s favorite teacher. Many knew her as “Kissing Kelley” and looked forward to magic, red lipstick kisses, which they wore with pride and love on their birthdays. Mary’s selfless dedication and love to her students continued well into her retirement, where she would often return back to the school for story hour to share her favorite books.
Mary spent much of her time outdoors. She was an avid runner who conquered many marathons, but also enjoyed running around Mirror Lake towing her kids behind in a red wagon. She loved the simple things in life like reading a good book, journaling, gardening, playing bridge with her friends, and her daily Price Chopper runs, which were really a social hour. Mary was famous for her handmade, Irish knit sweaters which she gifted to many families that were dear to her heart.
Mary spent many summers with her family and friends at their camp on Lake Placid. She enjoyed waterskiing, tubing, hiking, swimming, and late night checkers games. She loved canoeing to Whiteface landing with her daughter, Caitlin, where they would run to Connery Pond.
Mary is survived by her husband Timothy and their three children, Kathleen “Cait”, Timothy “Guido”, Dan and his wife Aubrey. Along with her two brothers, John (Katie) and James “Rocky” (Polly) McCarthy. Mary was fortunate enough to meet her first grandchild, Kennedy Blake this past December. She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Kathleen McCarthy and her nephew, Robert “Bert” McCarthy.
She was loved by all who knew her and will truly be missed. As reminded by a dear friend, “It was nearly impossible to walk around Mirror Lake without everyone greeting Mary with a big smile or hug.”
Calling hours will be from 4pm to 7pm on Wednesday, March 3rd at M. B. Clark, Inc. Funeral Home in Lake Placid.. A mass of Christian burial will be at St Agnes Church on Thursday, March 4th, at 4:00 PM. Rev. John Yonkovig will officiate. Burial will be at St. Agnes Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Rotary Club of Lake Placid or High Peaks Hospice.
Relatives and friends wishing to share a story or leave condolences please visit www.mbclarkfuneralhome.com .
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Kelley, please visit Tribute Store
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.