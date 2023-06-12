LOWVILLE – A funeral Mass for Mary Corbett Martin, will be said on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, at 11:00 A.M., at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Burial will follow in Old Glendale Cemetery. Memorials in Mary’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 or St. John’s Catholic Church, 5838 McAlpine Street, Lyons Falls, NY 13368 Mary was formerly of Lyons Falls and Valley View Court, she passed away on Friday evening, March 24, 2023, at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility, where she had resided since August of 2022. www.sundquistfh.com
Mary Corbett Martin
