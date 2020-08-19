Hermon - Mary Dittes, 88, passed away on Wednesday at United Helpers Canton Nursing Home. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21 at 11:00 am at Hermon Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Updated: August 19, 2020 @ 5:20 pm
