Mary Dywan Jones, 95, of 1110 Marshall Road, Greenwood, widow of Gilbert J. Jones, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023 at Wesley Commons. Born in Massena, NY, she was a daughter of the late Joseph N. Dywan and Jennie Mazur Dywan. She was a graduate of the State University of New York and Rochester Institute of Technology. After graduation she became the director of food service at the State University of NY in Plattsburg. Mary enjoyed crocheting and traveling and loved her golden retrievers. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and was a part of a traveling group. She is survived by her brother, Andrew F. Dywan of Ninety Six and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Joseph and Jennie and husband, Gilbert, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Lillian Ruocco, Sophie Kelly, and Jenn Downey and four brothers, Joseph P., Chester S., Theodore J., and Zigmon A. Dywan. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Harley Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service. A private inurnment will take place at St. Mary’s of the Lake Cemetery in Plattsburg, NY. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 915 Mathis Road, Greenwood, SC 29649. Messages and photos may be shared with the family by visiting Mary’s life tribute page at www.harleyfuneralhome.com.
Mary Dywan Jones
July 19, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.