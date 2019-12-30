MASSENA, formerly of Dexter – Mary E. Babcock, 89, passed away on Saturday evening, December 28, 2019, at Canton Potsdam Hospital.
Mary was born on May 14, 1930 in Staffordshire, England, the oldest daughter to the late Richard and Elizabeth (Hopley) Worrall. She attended school in England during WWII, worked in the potteries of Stoke-on-Trent (England), in the hospitality and tourism through England and Scotland, as a nanny in California, and after getting married was a mother and a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling and watching old movies.
On November 5, 1967, Mary married Joseph M. Babcock in Austin, Texas. They met when Joe was stationed with the United States Air Force in England. Joe passed away on September 21, 2016.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Joanne (Jay) Stiles, and three grandchildren, Jacob, Jordan, and Jenna all of Massena, NY. Mary is also survived by a sister, Brenda Lawton (Staffordshire, England), and a brother John (Cybil) Worrall (Surrey, England). She is predeceased by her sister Margaret Tittensore (Silverdale, England).
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted to Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jefferson County SPCA.
