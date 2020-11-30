Mary E. Caruso, age 95, of Massena, NY, peacefully passed away on November 15, 2020.
Mary was born February 19, 1925 in Massena, NY, the daughter of the late Joseph and Marion (Cutry) Furfaro. She attended Massena schools, graduating from Massena Central Highschool in 1943. Following High School graduation, Mary went on to attend and graduate from Malone Business School. On January
22, 1949, Mary married Enrico H. Caruso, son of Anthony and Nancy Conciglio Caruso, at St. Mary’s Church in Massena, NY. He predeceased her on June 12, 1989.
Mary worked in the payroll department of Alcoa before she went on to dedicate her time and focus her energies on raising her beautiful children and spending significant time with her adored grandchildren. Mary looked forward to the Spring each year so she could spend time gardening. She had a love of
dance since childhood. Family gatherings always included singing, dancing, laughter and an abundance of love-this is the legacy Mary has left her loved ones.
Mary is survived by her children, Joseph Caruso, and his wife, Linda Caruso, of Fort Myers, Florida; Maryann Brothers and her husband, Philip Brothers, of Liverpool, NY; and her son-in-law, Michael Helmer, of Massena, NY. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jaclyn Schlee, of Port St. Lucie, FL;
Nicole Simon and her husband, Christopher Simon, of Ballston Spa, NY; Amanda Helmer, of Massena, NY; Chaya Anderson and her husband, Donald Anderson, of Cicero, NY; her great-grandchildren, Katelynn Schlee, Mitchell Schlee, Nathaniel Simon, and Ava Anderson; and her great greatgranddaughter, Isabella Schlee.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by her daughters, Nancy Wilson, on May 29, 2020, and Toni Helmer, on February 28, 2018; her son-in-law, Leslie Wilson, on March 2, 2018, as well as her grandson, James Kearns, on November 7, 2011.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central New York and of the Finger Lakes, at www.hospicecny.org, in memory of Mary Caruso. To leave a message of condolence for Mary’s family, visit www.donaldsonfh.com.
