GOUVERNEUR — Mary E. McClure, age 99, of Gouverneur, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 under the care of Hospice.
Mary was born on December 28, 1919 in Gouverneur to the late Clarence and Harriett (Bassett) Conklin. She graduated from Gouverneur Central School in 1939. Mary married Allan P. McClure on August 7, 1948 in Philadelphia, NY with Rev. Shumway officiating. Allan passed away on June 9, 1971.
Mary worked as a teacher’s aide at Gouverneur Central school until her retirement in 1985. She was a member of the Home Bureau and Tops Club. She enjoyed traveling all over with the senior citizens, she made many wedding cakes and did clothing alterations all of her life. She also loved her cats.
Surviving are two sons, Leslie and Ruth McClure and David McClure and his companion, Nancy Spilman; two sisters, Joan Sheen and Kay and John Perry and four grandchildren, four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, parents, two brothers, Herbert and Francis Conklin and two sisters, Margaret Bressett and Erlene Moussaw.
Her funeral service will be private. Condolences may be shared on www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Gouverneur United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 157, Gouverneur, NY 13642 or to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 164, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.