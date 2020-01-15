NORFOLK—A Mass of Christian Burial for 93 year old Mary E. Molnar, a resident of the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg and formerly of Norfolk and Massena, will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Church of the Visitation in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding and Rev. Andrew Amyot con-celebrating. Burial will be held in the Visitation Cemetery in the spring. There will be no calling hours. Mary passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 with her daughter at her side. Mary is survived by her daughter, Cheri and Zoltan Zadory, Brockville, Ontario, Canada as well as several nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her parents, three brothers, Fr. Edward Papp, Charles Papp, Julius Papp Jr. and a sister, Pearl Molnar.
Born in Massena, NY on June 24, 1926 to the late Julius and Ethel Nagy Papp Sr., she married Joseph G. Molnar on July 13, 1946. They later moved to Ohio, where she worked many years as a head cashier for Rini Rego in Lorain, Ohio. Upon moving back home, Mary was a communicant of the Church of the Visitation, Norfolk and the Sacred Heart Church in Massena and enjoyed jigsaw and crossword puzzles and arts and crafts. Memorial donations in Mary’s memory can be made to any local Cancer Center or to a Alzheimer’s Association and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Mary E. Molnar.
