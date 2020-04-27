Massena: Mary E. (Patterson) Boice passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation Center. There will be no public calling hours. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.
Mary was born on May 24, 1936 in Massena, New York. The daughter of the late Alvado and Cora (Ibey) Patterson. She married George W. Boice on December 18, 1954.
Mary is survived by her brothers, Maurice and Alvin; a sister Gloria; her loving children, Gerald and Cynthia Boice of Massena, Raymond and Kate Boice of Holiday, FL, a daughter, Mary Anne Boice and Rodney Holmes of North Bangor; Grandchildren, Justin and Amanda Boice of Massena, Leilani Boice of FL, Ryan Rico and Emily Aumand of Massena, Tyler and Stefany Boice of FL, Renee Rico and Brad Villnave of Chateaugay and several great grandchildren. Mary was predeceased by her parents; her husband, George; a son, Michael; two brothers, Tony and Lawrence; a sister Lorraine.
Mary enjoyed spending time with family and friends, knitting, crocheting and going to garage sales. She would donate mittens to the Salvation Army as well as a member of the Altar and Rossary Society and Red Hat Society. Mary was a volunteer member of Fresh Air Fund, which kids from the city would come to the North Country for the summer.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
