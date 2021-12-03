Mary E. Robare, 77, widow of Theodore W. Robare passed away unexpectedly in the emergency room at the Samaritan Medical Center on Wednesday December 1st, 2021.
The funeral will be 11 am Tuesday, December 7th, 2021 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Turtle Pond section in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday December 6th from 4 pm – 7 pm at the funeral home.
She is survived by her children Kathie (Kevin) Berghorn, Tylerville, Sally (Mike) Arnold, Adams, Michele (Rich) Maitland, Adams Center, Michael (Leslie) Robare, Watertown; 9 grandchildren Samantha, Shane, Jared, Jacob, Mason, Paige, Austin, Hunter and Joel; five great grandchildren Kaylee, Kara, Kayden, Olivia and Walker; her siblings Jill, Tish, Pat, Jimmy, Ed, Paul, Suzie, Greg and Julie, who all live in Newfoundland and Toronto, Ont., CA. She was predeceased by three siblings Noreen, Kay and Ronnie.
She was born in St. Johns, Newfoundland on July 2, 1944, a daughter to Patrick and Mary Catherine Whelan Fitzgerald. She married Theodore W. Robare February 3rd, 1962 and was happily married for 56 years. Mr. Robare passed away July 2, 2018. Mary was a pharmacist technician at Kinney Drugs Seaway Plaza for over 30 years.
Nothing gave Mary more pleasure than spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. “Nanny” touched the lives of so many and will greatly be missed. Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com. Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at http://www.kidney.org Online receipts may be sent to Sally Arnold email: msjjarnold@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.