Mary Elaine Costantino, 93, of Clayton, NY passed away peacefully on April 3rd 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown.
She was the founder of the Eagle Shoppe in Clayton, NY as well as the owner/ operator for over four decades.
Mary Elaine was a communicant of the United Methodist Church and was a regular attendant of the River Community Church of Clayton.
Mary Elaine was a member of the Clayton Chamber of Commerce and the Antique Boat Museum. She was also a member of the Ladies Golf League and was a former league Champion.
Mary Elaine enjoyed gardening, interior decoration, and traveling to NYC on purchasing trips for her business. Most of all she enjoyed cooking for and being with her family.
She is survived by her two sons, Louis Anthony “Tony” Costantino, Jr. and wife Stephanie L., of New Hope, PA and Charles Arthur “Chuck” Costantino and wife Jennifer L., of Clayton; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her brother, Edgar A. “Firp” Marshall, and her sister, Geraldine Teague, passed before her.
Services will be held at her family’s convenience at a time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers donations in Mary’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6725 Lyons St., E. Syracuse, NY 13057.
Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
