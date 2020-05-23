Mary Elizabeth (DesJardins) McQuillan, Succasunna, NJ, passed away on May 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family who cared for her day and night for several weeks before her passing.
Mary was born January 27, 1942 in Watertown, NY to the late Romeo and Vivian (Mulvaney) DesJardins. She was raised in Carthage, NY but spent significant time with her Aunt and Uncle Mae and Neil MacLeod in Utica, NY before they moved to Carthage.
A 1960 graduate of Augustinian Academy she attended the Watertown School of Commerce, Frieden Electronics Training Center, Rochester, NY, IBM Training Centers, Binghamton, Albany and Syracuse, NY. She worked in the IM Office at the Climax Manufacturing Company, Castorland, NY then the Data Processing Center at Camp Drum (FT Drum), Watertown, NY. While at Camp Drum she met Captain Robert F. McQuillan. Mary and Robert were married September 4th, 1965 at St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, NY, by a family friend, Reverend Eugene Kelly, Pastor at Harrisville, NY. They resided in Dover, NJ for three years before moving to Succasunna, NJ in 1968 where they have resided for the last 52 years.
After moving to NJ, Mary worked in the Scientific and Technical Library at Picatinny Arsenal from Nov 1965 to February 1970. She attended a Paralegal Course at Union College and managed a home Legal Office for her husband Robert F McQuillan, Esq. until 1981 when she returned to Picatinny Arsenal. Mary was in the Computer Intern Program, she attended classes at County College of Morris, Centenary College and the Hartford Graduate Center. She worked in the IM Center until she retired in 1996. She returned to Picatinny as a contractor as the Director of MM Consulting until 2012. Robert retired from the Legal Office at Picatinny in 1998.
Mary was an avid scrap-booker, cruiser and world traveler. Mary and Robert, were members of a travel group and made multiple trips to Europe including Iceland. Although her favorite trip was an Alaskan cruise with her family and grandchildren after winning her first bout with cancer.
Mary was a member of the Irish American Association of Northwest New Jersey and National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE).
Mary is survived by her loving husband and best friend, Robert F McQuillan, Esq. of 55 years, son, Robert Edward McQuillan and his wife, Karen (Bova) McQuillan, Pottsville, PA., cherished granddaughters, Nicole Lynn McQuillan, Kings College Wilkes Barre, PA and Erin Riley McQuillan, The University of Scranton, Scranton PA. A sister, Joanne Seymour, nieces Judy (Seymour) Towery, Trisha Seath, Carrie (Seath) Conrad and her husband Kenneth Conrad, Susan Sabo, nephews Gary Seymour, James Casey and his wife Georgian, Timothy Casey and James Sabo, Two brothers-in-law James Casey and Don Seath, both of Wharton, NJ, Great nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and close friends who she cherished as family.
Her family and friends will miss her bright smile, kind and friendly personality, her optimistic attitude and sense of humor. She left a lasting memory in the lives of so many she touched.
Graveside services will be private at St. Mary’s cemetery, Wharton, NJ due to the Corona Virus at a date to be determined. Bermingham Funeral Home, Wharton, NJ, will manage the arrangements. Condolences can be offered at www.BerminghamFH.com.
In Lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at, 100 Camilla Drive, Box 100, Malvern, PA 19355 to support the memory of our beloved Aunt, Sister Ann Marita McQuillan.
