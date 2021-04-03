Mary Elizabeth Flynn, 92, of Watertown passed away peacefully Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, at Samaritan Keep Home where she resided since August 2014.
Mary was born in Watertown on May 13, 1928, daughter of Robert J. and Veronica C. Repholz Easton and was a 1946 graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. On February 4, 1950 she married William J. Flynn, Jr. at Holy Family Church with Rev. F. P. Shue officiating. Mr. Flynn died June 16, 2014.
She was a switchboard operator at Watertown High School and NY Telephone (Watertown & Fort Drum). Mary was more than a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church; she was an active participant and supporter of all things Sacred Heart. She was a Eucharistic Minister, President & long-time member of its Altar Rosary Society, Religious Education Teacher, President of Home & School, member of the choir, festival worker, and dance organizer (this one was a little selfish as she loved to dance with dad). She was a member of the Home Bureau and served as 10th Ward supervisor for 10 years but never was a politician! When mom wasn’t serving others (which was rare), she loved to shop, travel, play the penny slots with Ida, but her favorite time was that spent with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Mary is survived by her seven children, Robert J. and JoAnn Flynn, Broken Arrow, OK, Sr. Mary Jo Flynn, SSJ, Rochester, William J. (III) and Amy Flynn, Black River, Theresa M. and James Coullier, Watertown, Margaret E. Fiorentino and fiancée Benjamin Sparacino, Clayton, Thomas J. and Anna Flynn, Magnolia, TX, and Christine E. and Mark Alteri, Watertown; 23 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her husband, Mary was predeceased by son-in-law Scott J. Fiorentino, granddaughter Rosie C. Flynn, and Aunt Margaret “DeDe” Repholz. “Aunt Mary” was the last of a great generation of fun-loving, mischievous Flynns.
The Flynn family wants to thank the many 4th floor caregivers that provided the gentle human touch to our mom, especially during the past 12 months, when we were unable to provide mom with the hugs and kisses she so deserved to receive from her family.
Calling hours will be held from 5p – 7p Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11a on April 8th at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. Online condolences to Mary’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
Mary was a longtime supporter of the Sacred Heart Foundation and believed in their mission to support the formation of priests so instead of flowers, please consider contributions in her memory, Sacred Heart Foundation, 320 West Lynde Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
