Mary Harris
Mary Elizabeth Martzloff Harris passed away December 10, 2019 at her home on Shady Avenue in Lowville, NY. Mary was born on February 11, 1926 to her parents, Vincent and Florence (Campany) Martzloff. She attended a one-room schoolhouse in West Martinsburg for her elementary education and completed her high school education at Lowville Academy. She graduated in 1944, along with her future husband, James (Jim) Harris, who immediately joined the Navy to serve in World War II. Mary went on to study at Syracuse University for two years.
On September 21, 1946, Mary married Jim, the love of her life. For over 70 years, they were devoted partners and companions until the time of Jim’s passing on January 22, 2017. Together, they raised seven children: Kay (Robert) Doyle, Northport, MI; Janet (Peter) Harris, Brighton, NY; Jean (Albert) Mangold, Brighton, NY; David (Barbara) Harris, Greene, NY; Ann Fowler (David Sill), Cicero, NY; Linda (Daniel) McAnulty, Watertown, NY; and John (Cindy) Harris, Bloomfield, NY.
Mary valued the importance of learning and was very proud that all of her children earned at least a bachelor’s degree of higher education. As some of her older children went off to college, Mary began working as a receptionist in the laboratory at Lewis County General Hospital. She retired from the hospital after 20 years of service.
For those who knew Mary, it was her love and caring for her family that is most memorable. Having seven children in nine years kept Mary busy cooking, baking, and hosting for decades. She was known for having delicious signature dishes, for which many desired to have the recipes.
Mary also treasured spending time with her 15 grandchildren: Karen M. Cook, Jonathan Doyle, Michael Fowler, Christopher Harris, Todd Fowler, Kurt Mangold, Bradley Doyle, Jeffery Harris, Alicia McAnulty, Megan F. Rhubart, Brett Harris, Emily H. Cornell, Elizabeth H. Sugrue, Adam McAnulty, and Bryan Harris. She is also survived presently by 18 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband, parents, two brothers Philip and Bernard Martzloff, sister Nancy (Martzloff) Mungillo, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mary and Jim shared a lifelong interest in going to antique auctions, refinishing old furniture, and remodeling their properties. Most of all, they cherished spending summers with family at their three-generational cottage in Brantingham, NY.
Mary and Jim certainly shared a wonderful life.
The Harris family would like to extend a warm thank you to all of the people who cared for Mary and Jim in their later years. They were both able to remain in their family home with the assistance and comfort that was lovingly given to them.
A family celebration of life will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lewis County Hospital Foundation, 7785 North State St., Lowville, NY 13367. Condolences may be made to the Harris family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.
