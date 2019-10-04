Mary Elizabeth Wilcox, 77, of Zephyrhills, Florida passed away on September 28th, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Mary and her husband, Paul had been residing with their daughter Shelly, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee the last few months.
Mary was born July 27, 1942, in Watertown, NY, the eldest daughter of the late Carl and Rose Mary (Shannon) Jackson.
Mary and Paul were married on August 29, 1962, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brownville, NY. The couple recently celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary with a small family gathering.
She is survived by her three children, Paula (Scott)Call of Watertown, NY, Shelly (Keith)Huber of, Murfreesboro, Tennessee and William (Kristin) Wilcox of Watertown, NY, along with seven grandchildren, Matthew, (Diane)Call, Benjamin Call, Chadd Call, Allison Call, Shawn Wilcox, Alex Wilcox and Alexis Anne Huber, two great-grandchildren, Celia and Norah Call. She is survived by her three sisters, Carolyn (Louis)Ives of Watertown, NY, Anna (Larry) Ward, of Dexter, NY, Jean (William) Wagar of Winston Salem, North Carolina and a brother Bernard Jackson of Long Beach, NY. She was predeceased by a son, Kenneth William Wilcox.
Mary attended General Brown HS in Dexter, NY. In the 1970’s, Mary had her own small business teaching ceramics in her home. Mary also worked at Watertown High School in the cafeteria as the assistant manager for 9 years, before she joined her husband Paul in their family trucking business until their retirement in 2003. After retiring, Mary and Paul moved to Emerald Point, Zephyrhills, Florida for the winter months and they would travel to Watertown, NY spend the summers with family.
Mary loved gardening and the satisfaction of canning her harvest, but most of all sharing it with her family and friends and neighbors. She enjoyed traveling in their RV to antique car shows. She was a member of a quilting club and made many quilts for the family. She will be fondly remembered for Saturday Night Spaghetti Dinners and always having a seat for anyone at the dinner table.
She was a communicate at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Zephyrhills, FL.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 129 Winthrop Street, Watertown, NY, on Saturday, October 12, at 10:00am. A burial will immediately follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Watertown, NY.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney of Central NY, 731 James Street, Suite 408, Syracuse, NY 13203.
Condolences may be made online at www.smithfamilyfcs.com
