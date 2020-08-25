NEWTON FALLS – Mary Ellen Brown, age 73, passed away on August 25, 2020 at her son’s home in Harrisville. Viewing will be private at French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. There will be a graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the Cranberry Lake Cemetery with Dave Downing officiating. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
