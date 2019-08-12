Mrs. Mary Ellen Giltz, 88, a longtime resident of Alexandria Bay, died Saturday, August 10th, at Morningstar Residential Care Center in Oswego where she resided for a short time. There will be a graveside committal service on Wednesday, August 14th, at 10am, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dewitt, N.Y. There will be no calling hours.
Mary Ellen was born, August 24th, 1930, in Syracuse, the daughter of Albert and Nellie Trant Markert. She graduated from Syracuse Catholic Schools and also from Le Moyne College.
She married Robert (Bob) Giltz, on September 10th, 1960, at St. Cyril’s Church in Alexandria Bay. He died on November 24th, 2010.
She worked for a 10-year period for the Onondaga Department of Social Services. Upon her marriage, she moved to Alexandria Bay. She also worked for the Jefferson County Department of Social Services for a time, then she assisted her husband in the operation of their business, Giltz Funeral Home, for many years.
Mary Ellen was a member of Saint Cyril’s Catholic Church.
She is survived by her son, Charlie (Suzanne) of Baldwinsville; two daughters, Rita Graham of Florida, and Eileen of Alexandria Bay; four grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Two brothers, Albert and Thomas Markert, both of Syracuse, died before her.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton, N.Y.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com.
