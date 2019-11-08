Mary Ellen Gowan
GOWAN - Mary Ellen (nee Rohrer) Of Elmira, NY, November 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James F. Gowan, Sr.; dearest mother of James F. (Amy) Gowan, Jr. and Julie L. Tirone (Brian J. Mariniello); grandmother of Eliana, Levi and Adalyn Tirone, Degen and Anthony Mariniello; daughter of the late William A. and Anna Marie (Barto) Rohrer; sister of William Rohrer and the late Virginia (Richard) Loveland; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, (716) 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.