Funeral services for Mary Ellen Sansoucy, age 69, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020, at 10:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. Sansoucy passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Crouse Hospital in Syracuse, NY. Mary Ellen is survived by her husband, Thomas Sansoucy of Ogdensburg, NY; her children, Evan Turnbull of Ogdensburg, NY, Tyler Sansoucy of Rochester, NY and Marcie Turnbull and her companion, Jason Knapp, of Ogdensburg, NY; seven grandchildren, Cayden Sansoucy, Maxwell Morley, Sloane, Marlow and Ronan Turnbull and Vada and Vann Knapp; three brothers, Lee Chase and Richard Chase, both of Rensselaer Falls, NY and Robert and his wife, Diane, of Canton, NY; three sisters, Debora Hannan and her husband, Thomas, of Ogdensburg, NY, Velma Gushea and her husband, James, and Lisa Hammond and her husband, Steven, both of Rensselaer Falls, NY; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary Ellen is predeceased by a son, Ashley H. Sansoucy, in 2014. Mary Ellen was born on August 31, 1951, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of James R. and Lois (Glidden) Chase. She graduated from Canton Central School and Syracuse Business School. Mary Ellen married Paul C. Turnbull on June 7, 1975, at St. Raphael’s Church in Heuvelton, NY, with Rev. Phillip Allen officiating. That marriage later ended in divorce. She later married Thomas Sansoucy on September 2, 1995, at their home with the Honorable Michael Gebo officiating. Mary Ellen was first employed with Syracuse University and Albany Medical College and later worked for the law firm of O’Connell, McEwen and DuPre’, Acker and Evans Law Office, and then the Law Office of John E. Mellon in Ogdensburg for many years then St. Marguerite D’Youville Academy as secretary. Mary Ellen enjoyed cooking, especially her famous meatballs and gardening in all forms. Summertime was her favorite season at GTHQ (Good Time Head Quarters) on Pickering Street, where the pool got used at all hours. Her grandkids were her greatest treasure, she soaked in every moment with them. She treated most anyone she met as if they were family, welcoming them with open arms.
Donations may be made in Mary Ellen’s memory to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org and the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.