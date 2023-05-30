SOUTH COLTON – A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary F. McKinley, 119 Windmill Road, South Colton, will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in South Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery following the mass. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Friday from 4-7 pm. Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 26, 2023 at her home. Mary is survived by her four sons, T. Daniel McKinley, Potsdam; Robert and Griselda McKinley, Glendale, Arizona; Matthew J. and Nancy McKinley, Potsdam; Andrew G. and Jenn McKinley, Colton, her two daughters, Mary J. and Jeff James, Canton and Karen E. and Patrick O’Gorman, Potsdam, eighteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mary is also survived by her three brothers, William (Nancy), David (Mary) and James (MaryAnn); her two sisters, Bridget (David) and Ellen (Mike). Mary was pre-deceased by her late husband Tom on June 19, 2010 and two brothers, Robert and John McNelis. Born in Hornell, NY on March 25, 1939 to the late Robert and Catherine (Quackenbush) McNelis, Mary graduated from Hornell High School and was a 1959 graduate of the St. James Mercy Hospital School of X-Ray Technology, Hornell, NY. Mary married Thomas G. McKinley on October 21, 1961. She was employed for a number of years at Rochester General Hospital in the x-ray department as an x-ray technician. Mary was a devoted homemaker as well, raising her 6 children, and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and grandchildren. Mary was often found going to lunch with her friends and helping with the Catholic Church’s in Colton and South Colton, where she was a 45 year member of the St. Paul / St. Patrick Altar and Rosary Society. Memorial donations in Mary’s memory can be made to the Colton Rescue Squad, the Potsdam Humane Society or to the Hope Lodge of Burlington, VT and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary F. McKinley.
Mary F. McKinley
March 25, 1939 - May 26, 2023
