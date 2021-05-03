Norwood: Mary Florence Duprey, 84, of Austin Ridge Road, peacefully passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Sunday, May 2, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
Mary was born on February 12, 1937 in Norfolk, NY, the daughter of the late Emile and Ann (McDermott) Perry. She attended and graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. Mary married Emmett G. Duprey on October 26, 1957 at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood. He later predeceased her on June 2, 2016.
Mary was a Credit Manager at JC Merriman’s for 31 years. After retirement, she enjoyed working at the Norwood Library. Mary was a communicant of St. Andrew’s Church. She enjoyed watching TV, reading, feeding the birds and tending to her garden as well as shopping and visiting with friends. Mary was a devoted wife, beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children, David and Vicki Duprey of Liverpool; Lynaya and Ronald Wallace of Norwood; and Lisa and Brian Burdick of Norwood. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren: a brother, Donald (Cherrie) Perry of Massena. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lori Butterfield on February 18, 1998 and a brother, Laurence Perry.
Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home in Potsdam. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 10:30 am at St. Andrew’s Church in Norwood. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Norwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary’s name may be made to Meals on Wheels in your local community or the Potsdam Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam. Memories may be shared online with the family at www.donaldsonseymour.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.