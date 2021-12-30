Mary Foster-Phelps

Mary (Marie) Foster-Phelps, 95, formally of Castorland and Lowville, NY, Winter Haven, FL and Loudon, TN, passed away on December 17, 2021 in Simpsonville, SC where she had been residing since August, 2020.
Marie was born on September 10, 1926, in Herrings, NY, the daughter of the late James and Agnes Whalen LaBarge. She is survived by her husband Gerald J. (Peter) Phelps and her three children; Kathryn (Kathy) Foster Cobb, Simpsonville, SC; Dennis H. (Linda Dunn) Foster, Jacksonville, FL; and Janice Foster Tucker, New Port Richey, FL, 4 grandchildren, Lianne (James) Thompson and Theresa Barrow Simpsonville, SC , Kelly Foster (Dennis) Roes, Lowville, NY and David (Jill) Foster, Jacksonville, FL; 5 great-grandchildren,Taylor (Clay) Wilcox, Devin Roes, Gabriella and Liam Thompson and Raiden Xander Foster and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by four brothers; Donald, Charles, Ernest and John LaBarge and one sister, Anita LaBarge. She is survived by three sisters in law; Una Thompson LaBarge, Eileen O’Connor LaBarge and Ida Foster Wolfe.
She married Harold J. (Joe) Foster in July of 1946. They lived in Castorland, NY and raised their family there. Harold passed away in January 1982. She then married Gerald J. (Peter) Phelps in December 1990, formally from Chase Lake and Lowville, NY.
Marie was employed by the Copenhagen Central School and then Lowville Academy Central School, first as Clerk of the Board of Education and then as the School District Treasurer, retiring in 1987 after 33 years of service.
She was an avid golfer and enjoyed many years in retirement on the golf course. Her family is enjoying many intricate cross stitch pieces that she stitched during a trip she and Peter took visiting many friends, family and points of interest including National Parks, parts of Canada and Mexico.
Per her request there will be no services. Contributions in her name may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.