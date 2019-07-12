Lyons Falls- Mary Frances Petersen, 93, a loving mother and grandmother passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
She was born on April 10, 1926 in Kissimmee, Florida a daughter of Sibbett and Effie Skippers Vickers. A marriage to Jack Petersen ended in divorce.
Surviving are her five children, Curt (Carmen), Kathy (Larry), Mike (Amy), Tim (Karen) and Pat; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, Leo and Jimmy, one sister, Mary Rhudeen and a son Andy.
A Funeral Mass will be held Monday at 9am, July 15, 2019 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Lyons Falls with Rev. Lawrence Marullo officiating. There are no calling hours. Callaghan Funeral Home, LLC is in charge of the arrangements.
