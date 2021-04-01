OGDENSBURG- A Memorial Mass for Mary G. Breen, 82, of Ogdensburg will be celebrated at a later date with a burial held in the Notre Dame Cemetery.
Mrs. Breen died peacefully Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home.
Mary was born at home on December 3, 1938 in Dekalb Junction, NY. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Gertrude (Mills) Blair. She was a 1956 graduate of St. Mary’s Academy and worked as a Pharmacy Technician for Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, as a cook at Notre Dame Rectory, and as a waitress at the Edge of Town Restaurant. For a number of years she was the proprietor of the Yarn Shop located on Knox St. Mary was well known as a creative, talented knitter. She was never happier than when she was working on a project or sorting yarn. Mary and her sister Margaret were instrumental in beginning the Prayer Shawl Ministry at Notre Dame Church.
Mary loved her many pets over the years, especially the family dog, Macker. She also enjoyed her large circle of friends and was known as a kind, caring person. She loved watching sunsets on the St. Lawrence River.
A marriage to Robert Breen ended in divorce. She found love and companionship with Joseph Bedard, who predeceased her. Mary and Joseph lived in North Carolina for a number of years and Mary grew to love it there. She was an ardent birdwatcher and enjoyed walking on the beach.
She was a devoted catholic, dedicated parishioner, eucharistic minister and choir member of the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Ogdensburg.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Julie Breen Madlin & her husband Patrick, Ogdensburg; her grandchildren, Matthew, Kristen, Jessie & Alexis and great-grandchildren; Emma and Aiden, many nieces and nephews and grand-dog Rosie.
Mary is predeceased by her son, Jeffrey J. Breen who died on March 14, 2008 and her twin sister, Margaret Ann “Maggie” Sears, who died on April 1, 2017, and her brother Richard, who died many years ago.
Donations in Mary’s memory may be made to the Notre Dame Capital Campaign Fund 125 Ford Ave, Ogdensburg NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com
