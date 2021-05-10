OGDENSBURG- A Memorial Mass for Mary G. Breen, 82, of Ogdensburg will be celebrated on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 10:00am at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Ogdensburg with a burial to follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery with the Reverend Joseph A. Morgan, officiating.
Mrs. Breen died peacefully Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at the Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone, NY.
Arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669.
Online condolences may be made at www.LaRuePitcher.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.