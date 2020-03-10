PORT LEYDEN - Mary G. Ripp, 69, passed away on Thursday, March 5, after a long illness, surrounded by her family.
Known to friends as “Ripper”, she was born in Lowville, to John and Natalie (Boland) Ripp. Mary attended Port Leyden Central School and graduated from South Lewis Senior High School. She furthered her education at SUNY Potsdam in Elementary Education.
Mary educated children in the South Lewis District her entire career. She enjoyed teaching, especially second grade, and loved all her children. She retired in 2006.
She loved Syracuse basketball, loved to laugh and especially loved being surrounded by her friends and family, socializing and living life to it’s fullest. Her candle has come to it’s end but her shining light lives on through the people she’s met and loved through the years.
She is survived by four brothers, Michael (Judy) Ripp, Lyons Falls, Brian Ripp, Port Leyden, Sean (Lou Anne) Ripp, Sackets Harbor, Alan (Lynette) Ripp, Port Leyden; and three sisters, Patricia (Thomas) Koubek, Howell, NJ, Kathleen Ripp, Hawthorne, NY and Laura (Paul) Lazarus, Lowville; aunts, Carolyn Jaquin, Syracuse and Gwen Ripp, Vero Beach, FL, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary was predeceased by her parents, John and Natalie, and two brothers, William and Mark, who passed away in 2018.
A funeral Mass will be said on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph’s Church of Christ Our Hope Parish, Boonville, with Rev. Thomas Ward, officiating. Spring burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Calling hours for family and friends will be on Tuesday, March 10th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.
Memorial donations in Memory of Mary, may be made to the Port Leyden Fire Department, PO Box 652, Port Leyden, NY 13433 A sympathy note may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.