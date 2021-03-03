Mary H. Drexler passed away peacefully on February 18, 2021. Born Feb 3, 1935 in Rochester, NY to William and Celia (Deuel) Hutchinson she graduated from Monroe High School and then the University of Rochester with a teaching degree. She spent summers and one school year in Canton, NY on her grandparent’s dairy farm. She married Robert J Drexler (deceased) on June 4, 1955.
Mary lived in Marcellus, NY from 1965 until moving to Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center in Albany, NY in 2017. She loved gardening, reading, bird watching, antiquing, knitting, needlepoint and cats (especially polydactyl cats!). She enjoyed many years playing bridge with her friends in Marcellus.
Mary loved the library. She volunteered at Maxwell Memorial Library in Camillus, NY, then joined the staff and eventually matriculated at Syracuse University, earning a Master’s in Library Science. She became the Phoenix High School Librarian for almost 20 years where she made life-long friends and influenced “her kids”, whom she loved to be their best.
Mary is survived by her children David and Jean (Catsam) Drexler, Andy and Karen (Glaze) Drexler, Ben Drexler and Heather Burnell, and Barbara (Drexler) and Frederick Ferrara. She will also be missed by her grandchildren Sarah Drexler and her son Gavin, Brianna Drexler and her 3 girls Harper, Madelyn and Emerson, Brian Drexler, Matt Drexler and Carmen Ferrara.
The family appreciates the loving care provided by Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center where she made many friends.
A celebration of life will be held when we can gather safely. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory should be made to your local library or food bank.
Arrangements under the direction of the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena, NY 12143.
