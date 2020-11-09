GLENFIELD - Mary H. Widmeyer, of New Hartford, formerly of Glenfield Road died on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital in New Hartford.
Mrs. Widmeyer was born February 24, 1932 in Glenfield the daughter of the late Waite C. and Kathryn G. (Kelly) Hanno. Mary graduated from General Martin High School in 1949. After high school, Mary worked in Lowville as a secretary until her marriage to C. Dale Widmeyer on August 20, 1952 at St. Mary’s Rectory in Glenfield. The couple made their home in Glenfield.
Mary was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society and served as president and officer for many years. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother she made her home welcome to all and was known for her baking, counted cross stitch, sewing, and thoughtful gift giving. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she used her creativity to make it magical. Above all her greatest love was family. She was happiest when surrounded by her children and grandchildren and extended her love to her siblings, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mary will be remembered for her big smile and generous heart.
She was predeceased by Dale, her husband of 67 years, She is survived by her three children, Richard (Vicky) Widmeyer of Glenfield; Wendy (Timothy) Mowers of Clinton; and Kitty (John) Phillips of Jamesville; nine grandchildren, Melissa, John, James, Beth, Caitlin, Markus, Mary, Anne and Sarah; great-granddaughter, Molly; her brother Thomas W. Hanno of Lowville; many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her sister, Rita Allen, her four brothers, Paul, David, Leo and Peter Hanno.
A Mass will be said on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor officiating. Burial will be in Old Glendale Cemetery. Memorial’s in Mary’s name may be made to: St. Mary’s Catholic Church, C/O St. Peter’s CC, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 www.sundquistfh.com
