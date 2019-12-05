Massena: Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, long time Massena resident Mary Carma Hennessy died on November 30th, 2019 at age 88, surrounded by her family.
Born on October 17th, 1931, Mrs. Hennessy was an avid reader and consumer of arts and culture her entire life. She studied education and graduated from Potsdam State University with her BA before continuing on to a Master’s degree from University of Rochester. Mrs. Hennessy was a devoted teacher of special education in the Brasher Falls school system and the Massena school system and a lifelong supporter of educational causes.
On December 26th, 1962, Mary Carma married John William Hennessy at St. Mary’s Church in Massena followed by a reception at the Village Inn. The couple lived on Wilson Hill and Main Street before settling into their home on Ransom Avenue.
Mrs. Hennessy is survived by her husband of 57 years, John W. Hennessy as well as her two daughters Mary Elizabeth and Kathleen, her sister Anne, her two nieces and nephew and her four grandchildren.
A memorial service will be announced for summer of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Massena Public Library or the Special Olympics. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.