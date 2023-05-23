Mary J. Eddy, 82, Peck Rd. Champion, died May 20, 2023 at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Surviving beside her husband, Nelson are two sons and their wives, Nelson, Jr. ”Neil” (Renee), Manlius, NY, and Sam (Janice), Champion, A sister Charlotte Church, Alva, FL and Rebecca (Dave) Adkinson, Newport, Tenn.,. A granddaughter April, a grPandson Shawn, two great grandchildren, Alexandra and Ryan. A brother Theodore and a sister Julie Fiaschetti died before her. Calling hours will be Saturday 10am - 12 noon June 3, 2023 at D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. followed at noon by a funeral service at the funeral home with Reverend Leon schilling officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Champion. Contributions may be made at 4 River Valleys Historical Society, P.O. Box 504, Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
Mary J. Eddy
May 20, 2023
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.