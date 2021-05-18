MASSENA—There will be no services at this time for Mary J. Jeffords, 58, a resident of 9 Laurel Ave, Massena. Mary passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at the Gouverneur Hospital after a brief stay. Mary is survived by her two daughters, Stacy Charleson, Tupper Lake and Kimberly Jeffords and her companion Stephen Hollis of Norwood; her beloved five grandchildren, Lyndsay Bond, Brantley Jeffords, Kason Jeffords, Mason Hollis and Aspen Hollis; her mother, Anna Deon, Rochester; her two brothers, Robert Wilson, Raymondville and John and Abby Duprey, Rochester; a sister, Connie Wilson; her ex-husband, Lyle Jeffords as they remained close friends as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary was pre-deceased by her father and a sister, Theresa Wilson.
Born in Malone, NY on March 31, 1963 to the late Thomas Wilson and Anna Phelix, Mary graduated from Keshequa Central School in Nunda, NY. A marriage to Lyle Jeffords on November 26, 1983 later ended in divorce. Mary was a devoted homemaker, taking care of her children and enjoyed going for walks, listening to audio books, but found her most enjoyment came from spending time with her family, friends and especially her grandchildren. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Mary J. Jeffords.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.