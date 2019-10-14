Funeral Services for Mary J. Manchester, age 89, will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:00PM at Frary Funeral Home in Harrisville with Rev. Douglas Ploof officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:00AM up until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Pitcairn Cemetery. Mrs. Manchester passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, October 12, 2019 at the Carthage Center Nursing Home.
She is survived by her son, James Manchester and his wife, Billie, of Harrisville; her daughter, Carol Hooper and her husband, John, of Harrisville; her brother, Jon E. Hall, of Harrisville; six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; a daughter, Karen Manchester; a brother, Erwin “Sonny” Hall Jr.; and a sister, Gail Kerr.
Mary was born on January 15, 1930 in Edwards, NY, the daughter of Erwin E. Sr. and Florence E. Rice Hall. She graduated from Edwards Central School. She married Wyman Wright Manchester on October 23, 1947 in Edwards with Rev. Wilburt Hull presiding. She graduated from Chrishelle School of Cosmotology in Watertown, NY in 1969. She then went on to open her own salon, Double M Beauty Salon in Harrisville, NY. She owned and operated the salon from 1969 up until she retired in 1997. Mary had resided at the Carthage Center Nursing Home since 2011.
She enjoyed camping, travelling, and spending time with her family. Mary was the town clerk of Pitcairn for many years as well as a councilwoman and belonged to the Harrisville Senior Citizens.
Donations in her memory can be made to the South Edwards United Methodist Church, 20 Edwards Rd., Edwards, NY 13635.
Condolences can be made online at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.
